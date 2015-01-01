Keine Soldaten im Ausland!

Keine deutschen Soldaten im Ausland - und auch keine Soldaten irgendeines anderen Staates in einem fremden Staat!

Militärische Auslandseinsätze sind keine Selbstverteidigung.

Die deutsche Sicherheit wird nicht am Hindukusch verteidigt!

Kampfeinsätze zum Erhalt der wirtschaftlichen Macht des Westens sind menschenverachtend.

Terrorismus ist kein militärisch definierbares Zielobjekt, sondern ein krimineller Exzess Ohnmächtiger gegen Mächtige. Seine Ursachen sind mit Waffengewalt nicht bekämpfbar. Bundeswehreinsätze im Ausland sind grundgesetzwidrig, konfliktverschärfend und teuer.

Die Militärpolitik der Bundesrepublik Deutschland orientiert auf die Sicherung der Handelswege und auf den Zugriff auf Rohstoffe. Wenn alle Staaten mit Waffengewalt "ihre" Rohstoffe sichern wollen, steht die Welt vor einer neuen Phase imperialistischer Raubkriege.

Als PazifistInnen lehnen wir es ab, uns mit Kriegen die verbliebenen Öl-, Gas- und Uranreserven auf Kosten wirtschaftlich und militärisch schwächerer Staaten zu sichern und weiteren Terror durch bewaffnete Bundeswehreinsätze zu erzeugen. Wir fordern die Entwicklung einer Kultur ziviler Konfliktlösung, konsequente Abrüstung, Verbot von Waffenproduktion und -handel und die Abschaffung der Bundeswehr.

Beispiel Afghanistan: 10 Jahre ISAF- Besatzung konnten keinen Rechtsstaat schaffen. Die Macht liegt bei feudalen Stammesfürsten und warlords. Menschenrechte, Frauenrechte, Demokratie - das waren nachgeschobene Gründe, so der Ex- Verteidigungsminister Guttenberg. In Wirklichkeit ging es um Machtpositionen, strategische Stützpunkte, Zugriff auf die Rohstoffe im Mittleren Osten, um unsere Wirtschaftsinteressen (so auch Ex Präsident Köhler, dann zurückgetreten).

Die militärische Sicherheitspolitik ist gescheitert:

Der Konflikt in der Ukraine lässt einen Krieg zwischen zwei atomar gerüsteten Machtblöcken wieder möglich erscheinen.

Unter dem Vorwand eines Krieges gegen den Terror intervenieren USA und NATO militärisch und erzwingen völkerrechtswidrig Regimewechsel.

Die dadurch ausgelösten Kriege drohen zu einem Flächenbrand zu werden und stürzen die Regionen ins Elend. Millionen von Menschen verlieren Heimat und Existenzgrundlage.

Seit Jahren werden die Kriegseinsätze der Bundeswehr von einer breiten Mehrheit der deutschen Bevölkerung abgelehnt. Die Bundesregierung reagiert darauf einerseits mit dem Eingeständnis, dass in Afghanistan nicht alle gesteckten Ziele erreicht worden seien, andererseits soll die Bevölkerung mit Heldengedenkfeiern und der Pflege neuer Feindbilder an die Normalität von Militär und Krieg gewöhnt werden. Wenn von wachsender Verantwortung Deutschlands die Rede ist, wird alternativlos militärisches Eingreifen gefordert.

Alternativen: Schutz der Menschenrechte durch Prävention

Konflikte mit zivilen Mitteln bearbeiten

Faltblatt: Auslandseinsätze Beenden

Zum Krieg in Afghanistan: Faltblatt "Verhandeln statt schießen"

"No Soldiers Abroad!

No German soldiers abroad – and, for that matter, no other soldiers of any state in any foreign state either!

Military deployments are not for self-defense.

Combat missions for the maintenance of the economic power of the West are inhumane.

Terrorism does not constitute a target that can be defined like an object by the military; rather it constitutes a criminal excess of the powerless versus the powerful.

Its roots cannot be fought by force of arms. Deployment of German Armed Forces abroad violate German Basic Law, aggravate conflicts and are expensive.

The military policy of the Federal Republic of Germany is oriented toward the protection of trade routes and the access to raw materials. If all countries want to secure „their“ raw materials by force of arms the world is on the threshold of a new phase of imperialistic predatory wars.

Being pacifists we refuse to secure the remaining oil, gas and uranium reserves at the expense of countries that are less powerful with regard to their economies and military forces, and to create further terror by means of deployment of the German Armed Forces. We demand the development of a culture of civil conflict management, consistent disarmament, prohibition of arms production and trade and the abolishment of the German Armed Forces.

Look at Afghanistan as an example: 10 years of ISAF occupying Afghanistan did not result in the creation of a constitutional country. The power is with feudalistic tribal chieftains and warlords. Human rights, women’s rights, democracy – those were pretense reasons, according to former Minister for Defense Guttenberg. In reality, it was about gaining dominant positions, strategic bases, access to raw materials in the Middle East, and to foster our economic interests (this was also stated by former President Köhler who then resigned).

The military security policy has failed:

• The conflict in the Ukraine makes a war between two nuclear-armed power blocks once again seem possible.

• Under the pretense of a war against terror the USA and NATO intervene by use of the military and enforce regime changes that violate international law.

• The wars caused by this threaten to turn into a conflagration and they bring hardship into the affected regions. Millions of people lose their homeland and their basis of existence.

For years, the large majority of the German population has opposed the deployment of the Federal Armed Forces. The Federal government reacts, on the one hand, by admitting that not all set goals have been reached in Afghanistan; on the other hand, the population is to grow used to the normality of the military and wars through commemoration of heroes and cultivation of new enemy images. When talking about the growing responsibility of Germany, military intervention is demanded without any alternatives.

Alternative choices: Schutz der Menschenrechte durch Prävention (protection of human rights through prevention)

Konflikte mit zivilen Mitteln bearbeiten (handling conflicts with civil means)"